Listen: Murphy Apologies For Comments About Paul Quinn.

: 02/05/2020 - 16:48
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Sinn Féin's Conor Murphy has apologised to Paul Quinn's family for claiming the 21-year-old was a criminal after he was murdered in 2007.

Mr. Murphy, the North's Finance Minister, says he regrets the remarks he made and is sorry they added to the grief the Quinn family has felt.

He also says he unreservedly withdraws the comments.

Paul Quinn's parents blame members of the IRA for their son's murder in 2007 near Castleblayney in Co. Monaghan.

The Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald says she will not be asking Conor Murphy to step down over the controversy:

