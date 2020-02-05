K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Plane Skids Off Runway In Turkey & Splits In 3.

: 02/05/2020 - 16:54
Author: Ciara Plunkett
turkey_1.jpg

A plane has skidded off an airport runway in Istanbul and split into three pieces.

Turkey's transport minister says no one's died in the crash, although some are injured following the rough landing.

Passengers are being evacuated through cracks in the aircraft.

