Listen: "Unacceptable" That NCT Lift Checks Only Began After Problems In Northern Ireland.

A road safety campaigner says it's "unacceptable" and "worrying" that checks on lifts at NCT centres only took place after problems were identified in the north.

Initial checks last week found cracking in at least one lift, leading to the suspension of underbody testing at all 47 centres, including Naas.

The National Car Testing Service says new lifts at 14 centres should be operating by this coming week.

Naas is not among these centres.

Susan Grey from road safety group PARC says it's a concern the problem was only found after being highlighted in the north:

