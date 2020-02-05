Listen: Thousands Of People Take Part In Childcare Sector Rally.

Kildare childcare workers and parents were amonng10 thousand people protesting through Dublin’s city centre, calling for better funding in the childcare sector.

Up to 2 ,000 creches have closed as a result of the one day demonstration.

The organisers of the protest say 60 per cent of childcare workers earn less than the living wage of 12 euro and 30 cent.

This mother took an annual leave day to support the workers who look after her baby.

05/02/2020 Childcare Protests. Large crowds of people with early childcare providers, educators, and parents as they march through the streets of Dublin with a single message for the next government; fix the childcare crisis. It was part of the Early Years sector Day of Action. Photo: RollingNews.ie