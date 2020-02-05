Want To Show Kildare Off To The World? Into Kildare Are looking For An Experience Officer.

Kildare is looking for a new Chief Experience Officer to promote all that the county has to offer.

Into Kildare is looking for a Kildare resident who will act as a digital brand ambassador, and spend the next year "sampling the very best that County Kildare" has to offer.

The officer will stay in luxury hotels, and sample fine dining, spa treatments, horse racing and golfing, while documenting these experiences on social media for the world to see.

The competition runs until February 25th

Aine Mangan, CEO of Into Kildare “This is an excellent opportunity for a pro-active and social media savvy individual to sample the very best of the County’s restaurants, hotels and visitor attractions for themselves and share their experiences with the public, both at home and abroad via social media. In addition, the winner will become a key contributor to Kildare’s tourism promotion campaign for 2020”.