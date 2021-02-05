Listen: Naas Cllr. Of The View "Serious Funding" Could Be Found For HSI Kildare Facility.

A Kildare councillor says his feeling is that "serious funding" could be accessed for a Horse Sport Ireland development if the county, if the body can hold off on re-location plans.

HSI wants to move from Naas, to Greenogue in Rathcoole, Co. Dublin.

It has been offered land at Punchestown Racecourse to develop facilities at its own cost, which could be in the region of €11 million.

It is proposing to become a tenant at the Greenogue complex, which will include training facilities, but is not characterised as a centre of excellence.

At a meeting earlier this week, Kildare TD and Junior Agriculture Minister, Martin Heydon request more detailed information of HSI on its relocation

He also asked the body to outline the "processes that led to the decision being taken by its board" to relocate.

Naas Municipal District Cllrs, HSI and some Kildare TDs met on Wednesday.

Fine Gael Cllr., Fintan Brett, attended those talks.

Speaking to Kildare Today, he is of the view that funding for a centre of excellence in Kildare could be forthcoming, in time, if HSI could pause its move.

