Kildare Focus

2pm - 3pm
with
Ciara Plunkett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Naas Cllr. Of The View "Serious Funding" Could Be Found For HSI Kildare Facility.

: 05/02/2021 - 11:36
Author: Ciara Plunkett
showjumping_stirrups_pexels.jpg

A Kildare councillor says his feeling is that "serious funding" could be accessed for a Horse Sport Ireland development if the county, if the body can hold off on re-location plans.

HSI wants to move from Naas, to Greenogue in Rathcoole, Co. Dublin.

It has been offered land at Punchestown Racecourse to develop facilities at its own cost, which could be in the region of €11 million.

It is proposing to become a tenant at the Greenogue complex, which will include training facilities, but is not characterised as a centre of excellence.

At a meeting earlier this week, Kildare TD and Junior Agriculture Minister, Martin Heydon request more detailed information of HSI on its relocation

He also asked the body to outline the "processes that led to the decision being taken by its board" to relocate.

Naas Municipal District Cllrs, HSI and some Kildare TDs met on Wednesday.

Fine Gael Cllr., Fintan Brett, attended those talks.

Speaking to Kildare Today, he is of the view that funding for a centre of excellence in Kildare could be forthcoming, in time, if HSI could pause its move.

frifintanlunch.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Cllr. Brett joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of Kildare Today.

cllr_fintan_brett.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Pexels

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!