Listen: Shane Carty Shares His Journey Through Depression In In-Depth Interview With Clem Ryan.

Dublin footballer, Shane Carthy, has shared his journey with depression in a searingly honest new book, "Dark Blue"

Shane has represented Dublin at Minor, U21 and Senior levels, and has won 5 All Ireland medals.

However, days after producing a man-of-the-match display in Dublin's 2014 Leinster under-21 final win over Meath, he was admitted to St Patrick's Mental Hospital.

He joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today for an extended interview on his book, and on his journey through depression.

