68% Increase In Wildlife Killed By Plane Strike.

There's been a 68 per cent increase year on year in the number of wildlife being killed after being hit by aircraft.

'Runway roadkill' is costing aviation authorities millions per year, and has caused damage of 103 million dollars in the United States alone over 30 years.

A University College Cork study examined incidents at airports in 47 countries and found it affects some of the worlds smallest mammals such as voles, up to giraffes, coyotes, and kangaroos.

There are around 10 strikes a year with kangaroos, 40 strikes a year with coyotes, 60 strikes with skunks, and around 100 strikes a year with fruit bats in Australia.

Stock image: Pexels

