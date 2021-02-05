Kildare Focus

2pm - 3pm
with
Ciara Plunkett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

68% Increase In Wildlife Killed By Plane Strike.

: 05/02/2021 - 12:19
Author: Ciara Plunkett
plane_on_runway_stylised_pexels.jpeg

There's been a 68 per cent increase year on year in the number of wildlife being killed after being hit by aircraft.

'Runway roadkill' is costing aviation authorities millions per year, and has caused damage of 103 million dollars in the United States alone over 30 years.

A University College Cork study examined incidents at airports in 47 countries and found it affects some of the worlds smallest mammals such as voles, up to giraffes, coyotes, and kangaroos.

There are around 10 strikes a year with kangaroos, 40 strikes a year with coyotes, 60 strikes with skunks, and around 100 strikes a year with fruit bats in Australia.

 

Stock image: Pexels
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!