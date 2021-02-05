Kildare Focus

Portrait Of Vicky Phelan Sells For €46,500, In Aid Of Heroes Aid.

: 05/02/2021 - 12:21
Author: Ciara Plunkett
etyc7q5xaaa_bhx.jpg

A portrait of Vicky Phelan has been sold for €46,500.

The cervical cancer campaigner posed for the painting on Doonbeg beach in Co. Clare and the image captures her in a semi-translucent state with a shamrock over her heart.

The artist, Vincent Devine, said the shamrock represents the Irish people who took Vicky’s story into their hearts.

The portrait was auctioned via livestream yesterday and all proceeds are going towards Heroes Aid, a charity that supports health care workers around the world.

 

Image: Vicky Phelan portrait, by Vincent Devine, courtesy Heroes Aid.

