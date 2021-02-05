Listen: Kildare TD Says Lifetime Of Mother & Baby Homes Commission Must Be Extended.

A Kildare North TD, along with campaigners and other elected representatives say the lifetime of the Mother and Baby Commission must be extended.

The commission is due to wind up at the end of the month, but campaigners say it still has questions to answer, after audio recordings of survivors' testimony was destroyed.

Kildare North Social Democrat TD and Co-Leader, Catherine Murphy, says deleted recordings can be restored, by the commission must continue to exist in order to house the records.

Deputy Murphy joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today, in an interview including discussion on the €292,000 salary offered for the position of new secretary general of the Department of Health.

Its an increase of €81,000 on the current rate of pay for the role

File image: Catherine Murphy/RollingNews