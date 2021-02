An investigation has been launched by gardaí following an assault on a man in Kerry.

The man, who, it's understood, has been badly injured, was found at a property in Gneeveguilla, near Rathmore yesterday afternoon.

It's believed the victim, who's in his early 50s, was badly beaten.

Rathmore gardaí say the man was brought to Cork University Hospital.



