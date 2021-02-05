Kildare Focus

2pm - 3pm
with
Ciara Plunkett

Lawyers For Donald Trump Say He Will not Testify During Second Impeachment Trial.

: 05/02/2021 - 13:57
Author: Ciara Noble
donald_trump_at_podium_pixabay.jpg

Donald Trump's lawyer says the former US president will not testify during his impeachment trial next week.

Bruce Castor says the case is a "publicity stunt".

Mr. Trump is accused of inciting rioters who stormed the US Capitol building in Washington last month, something he denies.

 

Image: Pixabay

