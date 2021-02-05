Listen: West Wicklow Pub Owner Welcomes Today's High Court Ruling On Insurance Cover.

There's been a broad welcome from publicans and their representatives to a High Court ruling over insurance cover for pubs that had to close during the pandemic.

Mr Justice Denis McDonald decided that cover is not lost when the closure is prompted by nationwide outbreaks of disease.

The case was taken by four pubs, three in Dublin and one in Athlone against FBD Insurance.

Paul Moynihan own's Moynihan's Bar in Donard in County Wicklow.

He believes today's judgement could have a knock on effect for other businesses:



Stock image: Pexels