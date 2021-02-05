Listen Live Logo

Listen: NDFEM Briefs Locla Authorites On Prospect Of Significant Snowfall Next Week.

05/02/2021
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management says it's liaising with local authorities, including Kildare County Council,  to prepare for a severe weather response if necessary.

Met Eireann says there is a potential for a significant snow event next week.

The NDFEM and the national forecaster briefed local authorities this morning.

Meteorologist Aoife Keely says there's a potential for snow event similar to Storm Emma in 2018:

fri15snow.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: The Curragh Plains during Storm Emma/RollingNews

