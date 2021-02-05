Listen: NDFEM Briefs Locla Authorites On Prospect Of Significant Snowfall Next Week.

The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management says it's liaising with local authorities, including Kildare County Council, to prepare for a severe weather response if necessary.

Met Eireann says there is a potential for a significant snow event next week.

The NDFEM and the national forecaster briefed local authorities this morning.

Meteorologist Aoife Keely says there's a potential for snow event similar to Storm Emma in 2018:

File image: The Curragh Plains during Storm Emma/RollingNews