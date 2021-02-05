Data Protection Commission Makes Findings Against INM In Relation To 2014 Data Breach.

The Data Protection Commission has made a number of findings against Independent News and Media in relation to a data breach in 2014.

The DPC says the incident concerned the processing of personal data held in INM's internal IT and backup systems in circumstances which it found were not in compliance with data protection law.

However INM will not face any fines or regulatory sanctions because the case dates back to before the introduction of the General Data Protection Directive or GDPR.

INM's former Chairman Leslie Buckley says he has written confirmation from the DPC that it has made no adverse determinations against him, and he welcomes the conclusion of the investigation.

File image: INM Logo