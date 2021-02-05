Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Drugs & Cash Valued At €41,000 Seized In Limerick.

: 05/02/2021 - 16:16
Author: Ciara Plunkett
garda_logo.jpg

Drugs and cash worth 41,000 euro have been seized in Limerick city.

The discovery was made shortly before 4pm yesterday afternoon, after gardai stopped a taxi on Lower Gerald Griffen Street.

The passenger, a man in his late 20s, was searched and €10,000 of suspected cannabis herb and around €10,000 in cash was found.

He was arrested and brought to Henry Street Garda Station for questioning.

During a follow-up search in the Annacotty area, a further €1,000 of suspected cannabis herb and approximately €20,000 in cash was seized.

 

File image: Garda logo

