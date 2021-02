Gardai will be able to fine people 100 euro for making non-essential cross-border trips from Monday.

In the past seven days, 375 people have been fined at Dublin Airport for leaving the country on holiday.

Over the past month or so more than 3,500 fines have been issued to people who have travelled outside their 5km limit.

Meanwhile, 301 people have been ordered to pay either 150 or 500 euro for attending or organising a house party.

