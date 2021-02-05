Listen Live Logo

Listen: Health Minister Says 1st Batch Of AstraZeneca Vaccine Will Arrive This Weekend.

: 05/02/2021 - 16:21
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Health Minister says the first batch of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine will arrive in Ireland this weekend with 21,600 doses.

The rollout to all over 70s by the end of March is now in doubt after new advice to give people in that age group the Pfizer or Moderna jab.

They're more difficult to store and transport - with plans being worked on for centres where multiple GPs can administer doses.

Dr Denis McCauley from the Irish Medical Organisation doesn't think it'll delay the rollout too much:
 

File image: Health Minister Stephen Donnelly/RollingNews

