Lowest No. Of Positve Swabs Recorded Since Christmas On Thursday.

: 05/02/2021 - 16:23
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The country has recorded its lowest number of positive swabs since before Christmas.

5 per cent of those analysed in Irish labs yesterday were positive.

Over 20,000 swabs were studied, and 1,009 were positive.

Positivity rates of over 20 per cent were recorded on several days in early January.

