Man Hospitalised Following Two Truck Collision In Cork.

: 03/05/2019 - 15:25
Author: Ciara Plunkett
One man has been hospitalised following a crash between two articulated trucks in Cork.

He was seriously injured after they collided on the N11 this morning.

It happened at Ballmaquirke Cross at around 11:30.

The road remains closed for a technical examination and local diversions are in place.

