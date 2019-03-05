K Drive

Jenner Named The World's Youngest Ever Self-Made Billionaire.

03/05/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kylie Jenner has become the youngest self made billionaire ever.

She's made the Forbes Rich List after Kylie Cosmetics made 360 million dollars in sales last year.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos tops the list, with a fortune of 131 billion dollars.

 

