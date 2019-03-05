Broadcaster, Cagney, & Actor, O'Carroll, Named On Latest Tax Defaulters' List.

Broadcaster Mark Cagney and actor Danny O'Carroll have both been named on the latest tax defaulters list.

They are among 73 individuals who have made settlements totalling more than 12 million euro.

The largest settlement was made by a mobile phone repair shop in Moore Street in Dublin which paid over 1.2 million euro following a Revenue investigation.

Mr Cagney paid just over 37,000 euro in tax interest and penalties for under-declaration of tax and VAT.

Mrs Brown Boys Actor Danny O'Carroll handed over more than 125,000 euro after an audit.