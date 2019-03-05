K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Broadcaster, Cagney, & Actor, O'Carroll, Named On Latest Tax Defaulters' List.

: 03/05/2019 - 17:06
Author: Ciara Plunkett
revenue_logo.gif

Broadcaster Mark Cagney and actor Danny O'Carroll have both been named on the latest tax defaulters list.

They are among 73 individuals who have made settlements totalling more than 12 million euro.

The largest settlement was made by a mobile phone repair shop in Moore Street in Dublin which paid over 1.2 million euro following a Revenue investigation.

Mr Cagney paid just over 37,000 euro in tax interest and penalties for under-declaration of tax and VAT.

Mrs Brown Boys Actor Danny O'Carroll handed over more than 125,000 euro after an audit.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!