Former Kildare County Councillor Mark Dalton has had his sentencing postponed to the end of March.

He pleaded guilty last April to taking €200,000 from Cill Urnai Housing Association Limited between 2009 to 2014.

At Naas District Court today, his sentencing was postponed to March 26th.

Naas District Court was previously told that Mr. Dalton was addicted to gambling.

File image: Naas Courthouse/RollingNews