6 Probationer Gardai To Be Seconded To Kildare This Month.

6 probationer Gardai are being seconded to the Kildare Division

They are graduating from Templemore College on Friday,.

Two probationary gardai have been assigned to Leixlip Garda Station, Naas Garda Station and Kildare Garda Station, and they will take up their posts on 22nd March.

Kildare North Labour General Election candidate, Emmet Stagg, says "

Mr. Stagg stated that the allocation of 6 Probationary Gardaí will bring Garda Numbers to 391 in the Kildare Division by the end of March or a ratio of 1 garda for every 568 people in Kildare. The total number of Garda Recruits allocated to the Kildare Division since April 2015 is 119. Unfortunately the additional allocation of Gardaí appears to be impacted by Brexit stated Mr. Stagg with reports in today's Irish Independent that one third of all recruits graduating next Friday being allocated to the four divisions in the border region. If a Brexit deal is done in the end then these recruits must be reallocated to Divisions where there is under-manning such as the Kildare Division."