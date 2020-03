Three schools in Co. Clare are shut today after four members of the same family contracted Covid 19.

They'd recently come back from a holiday in Northern Italy.

It brings to six the total number of confirmed cases in the Republic so far.

The Health Minister says schools and businesses shouldn't close over coronavirus unless they're told to do so.

Simon Harris is urging people not to panic - and says the response will be appropriate:



File image: Simon Harris/RollingNews