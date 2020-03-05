Kildare Focus

40% Of Cancers Could Be Prevented, If People Were Healthier.

: 03/05/2020 - 13:11
Author: Ciara Plunkett
world_cancer_research_fund_logo.png

It's thought 40 percent of cancers could be prevented each year if people were healthier.

The World Cancer Research Fund suggests almost 150,000 could be avoided if people quit smoking, ate well, were active and maintained a healthy weight.

 

