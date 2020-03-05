The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Four People Arrested As Part Of Inquiry In To Attack On Kevin Lunney.

: 03/05/2020 - 13:43
Author: Ciara Plunkett
breaking_news_2.jpg

Four people have been arrested as part of the investigation into the abduction and attack on Kevin Lunney.

The director of Quinn Industrial Holdings was abducted on his way home from work last September.

Two men in their 20s and 60s, and a woman in her 60s, have been arrested in Fermanagh and taken to Omagh Police Station for questioning.

While a man in his 30s is also being held at Cavan Garda Station.

Both the PSNI and the Gardai were involved in the operation.

Four men have been previously charged in relation to the attack.
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!