Four People Arrested As Part Of Inquiry In To Attack On Kevin Lunney.

Four people have been arrested as part of the investigation into the abduction and attack on Kevin Lunney.

The director of Quinn Industrial Holdings was abducted on his way home from work last September.

Two men in their 20s and 60s, and a woman in her 60s, have been arrested in Fermanagh and taken to Omagh Police Station for questioning.

While a man in his 30s is also being held at Cavan Garda Station.

Both the PSNI and the Gardai were involved in the operation.

Four men have been previously charged in relation to the attack.

