17 Year Old Boy, Charged With The Murder Of Cameron Blair, Sent Forward Trial.

A 17 year old boy, charged with the murder of CIT student Cameron Blair, has been sent forward for trial at the Central Criminal Court.

The accused appeared in court in Cork this morning and was remanded in custody.

20-year old Cameron Blair from Ballinascarthy died after being stabbed at a house party on Bandon Road in Cork in January.

A 14-year old, appeared before Cork Children's Court, charged with violent disorder and producing an article capable of inflicting serious harm at Bandon Road on January 16th.

An 18-year old was brought before Cork District Court on the same two charges.

Both were remanded on bail with conditions.



File image: Criminal Courts of Justice/RollingNews