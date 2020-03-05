Keurig Dr Pepper Confirms Opening Of Manufacturing Facility In Kildare.

Keurig Dr Pepper has confirmed that it is opening a manufacturing facility here in Kildare, creating 50 jobs, initially.

As Kfm News reported last month, the US multi-national was in talks to acquire Lidl's former distribution centre site in Great Connell in Newbridge.

In a statement today, the company behind Dr. Pepper, says its new centre will open later this year.

It will be the firm's first concentrates site outside North America.

Randy Howorka, KDP Plant Manager, says "This is an exciting time for Keurig Dr Pepper as we expand our best-in-class manufacturing network with a new beverage concentrate facility in County Kildare, Ireland. We are pleased to be opening our Irish operations in such a desirable location, and we look forward to becoming an active and engaged member of this community." "