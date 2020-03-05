K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Hobbs Criticises Medica For Medical Focus Of Covid 19 Coverage.

: 03/05/2020 - 16:51
Author: Ciara Plunkett
90078264.jpg

A Kildare based financial advisor has criticised the medical focus of media coverage of Covid 19.

In its latest interim economic forecast, the OECD says a sharp slowdown in world growth's expected in the first half of this year as supply chains and commodities are hit and confidence falters.

It's calling on governments to act immediately to contain the virus and protect people and businesses.

Eddie Hobbs has been speaking to Kildare Today.

He says media should also be covering Covid 19's collateral impacts

thurshobbsevening.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Eddie Hobbs/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!