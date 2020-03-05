Listen: Hobbs Criticises Medica For Medical Focus Of Covid 19 Coverage.

A Kildare based financial advisor has criticised the medical focus of media coverage of Covid 19.

In its latest interim economic forecast, the OECD says a sharp slowdown in world growth's expected in the first half of this year as supply chains and commodities are hit and confidence falters.

It's calling on governments to act immediately to contain the virus and protect people and businesses.

Eddie Hobbs has been speaking to Kildare Today.

He says media should also be covering Covid 19's collateral impacts

File image: Eddie Hobbs/RollingNews