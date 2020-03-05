Across The Years

Listen: No Change In FG's Position On Entering Govt., Following Parliamentary Party Meeting.

03/05/2020 - 16:54
Author: Ciara Plunkett
There's been no change in Fine Gael's position on entering government after its parliamentary party met earlier.

Kildare South deputy, Martin Heydon, is chair of the parliamentary party.

TDs were briefed on long policy discussions yesterday between their party and Fianna Fáil.

Members were told they were good exploratory talks but the position on not entering government remains as it was.

While Fianna Fail wants to step up talks to negotiate a programme for government.

The Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has criticised the process:

18mlm.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

