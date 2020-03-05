Listen: 2nd Building Inspection To Take Place At Athy Day Care Centre On Friday.

A second inspection of the Day Care Centre St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy, is to take place on Friday.

The preliminary inspection was, according to SIPTU, was requested by centre management.

Issues with the structure's roof were found during the assessment, and the affected building was closed on Wednesday morning.

All other buildings on the campus are open and operating as normal today.

Paul Bell is SIPTU Health Divisional Organiser.

Speaking to Kildare Today, he has criticised the lack of communication on the situation.

File image: RollingNews