There will be a vote for Taoiseach on March 19th.

The Dáil is sitting today, but no such ballot is taking place.

The vote was scheduled at the behest of the Regional Independent TDs, which includes Kildare South's Cathal Berry.

And TDs have agreed to set up a committee on Dáil reform.

However calls for a special health committee to discuss the Coronavirus have been rejected.

There will be a debate this evening on the outbreak of COVID-19.