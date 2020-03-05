K Drive

Varadkar: Employees Should Get Income Supports If They Have To Self-Isolate.

03/05/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Taoiseach has said employees should get income supports if they're required to self-isolate because of the Coronavirus.

Leo Varadkar has said both employers and the government through social protection schemes will have to show flexibility towards workers.

The government view is that employees shouldn't be dis-incentivised from disclosing symptoms or reporting exposure to COVID-19.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has also said extra resources are being given to the health service to address the outbreak of Coronavirus:

 

