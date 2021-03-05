The Eleven To Two Show

HIQA Recommends Primary School Students Do Not Need To Wear Facemasks When In School.

: 05/03/2021 - 08:33
Author: Ciara Noble
face_nose_and_mouth_smiling_black_and_white_pixabay.jpeg

The Health Information and Quality Authority have said they are not advising for primary-level students wear facemasks when in school.

This means that approximately 30,000 Co. Kildare primary school children, will not be wearing coverings when returning to schools this month.

The health authority's advisory group says there should be no change to the minimum age of 13, for wearing face coverings.

HIQA says the benefit of young children wearing face masks is likely to be small.

It says the best way to ensure that schools remain a low-risk environment is to continue with public health measures including physical distancing, and hand hygiene.

 

Image: Pixabay

 

