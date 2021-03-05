Defence Minister Responds To Alleged Sexual Abuse By Defence Force Members.

The Minister for Defence has responded to information received, regarding alleged sexual abuse by Defence Force members.

Simon Coveney’s office confirmed he received information on the issue, on a continuous basis over a number of months.

The statement read in part, the Minister “fully cognisant of the trauma suffered by victims and he is aware of the need to establish the veracity of what is alleged.”

On Thursday’s ‘Kildare Today’ programme, “Michael”, a pseudonym, joined Clem Ryan to discuss his alleged sexual abuse by a higher ranked Officer, while serving in the Irish Army.

The Defence Minister confirmed the information referred to on Thursday’s programme was provided to him, but was not given to him directly by those who were allegedly abused.

The statement added, since third party delivered the information, verification has proven difficult.

Any information provided to Mr. Coveney has been forwarded to an Garda Síochána for investigation.

Image: Rolling News