Newbridge LEA Highest Incidence Rate In County; 21st Highest In Country.

Newbridge Local Electoral Area has the highest Covid-19 incidence rate in the county, at 360.7 per 100,000 people & 21st highest in the country.

128 people in the Newbridge’s LEA were diagnosed with the virus, in the 14 days to Monday, March 1st.

The Covid-19 incidence rate in Kildare's LEA is 330.7, per 100,000 people.

85 people in the local electoral area were diagnosed with the virus, in the 2 weeks to Monday.

Maynooth’s incidence rate is 248.9 & 74 people were diagnosed in that fortnight.

The incidence rate is 180.3 in Celbridge LEA & 39 people were diagnosed with he virus, in that period.

Clane’s LEA rate is 168.8 & 48 people were diagnosed with confirmed cases.

65 people in Naas LEA were diagnosed with the virus, in the 2 weeks to March 1st. The incidence rate in the area is 166.1.

In Leixlip LEA, 24 people were diagnosed, an incidence rate of 151.3.

Athy LEA has the lowest incidence rate in Co. Kildare, at 143.2 cases, per 100,000 people.

38 people were diagnosed with the virus, in the 2-week period, to Monday.