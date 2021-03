In advance of St. Patrick's Day Naas councillors are calling for the lighting of buildings in green, to celebrate the country's Patron Saint.

Cllrs. Fintan Brett, Carmel Kelly & Evie Sammon are calling for the light-up of the Naas Ball, the Town Hall & other business premises in Naas, Ballymore Eustace, Sallins, Johnstown and Kill.

The motion will be debated at Tuesday's meeting of Naas' Municipal District.