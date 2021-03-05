IHRB Referrals Committee Have Convened To Hear Evidence On Elliott Image.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board's referrals committee are meeting around now, to hear evidence in the investigation into the conduct of leading horse-trainer Gordon Elliott.

The IHRB, based in the Curragh, will hear evidence regarding a photo of Elliott sitting on a dead horse, which appeared on social media last weekend.

Mr. Elliott admitted the image was genuine in a statement released on Sunday evening.

Following the circulation of the image, the Meath based trainer has been prohibited from having runners in Britain, by the British Horseracing Authority, pending the outcome of today's hearing.

If found guilty, of any wrong-doing, the Grand National winning trainer could face a ban from the sport & a maximum fine of €20,000.

Elliott would have up to 7 days to appeal any sanctions.

Image: IHRB/Twitter