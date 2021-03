Kildare Gardaí are liaising with management at Punchestown in preparation for any protests to take place.

Supt. Oliver Henry of Naas Garda District stressed no disturbances are expected, but Gardaí are prepared.

Punchestown is expected to be used as a Covid-19 vaccination centre.

The centre could see thousands of people, from across the county, present for inoculations daily, when operational.