French Authorities Reverse Decision Requiring Hauliers Travelling From Ireland To Produce Negative Covid-19 Test.

French authorities have reversed a decision requiring hauliers travelling from Ireland to produce a negative Covid-19 test.

The requirement, which affected all commercial vehicle drivers travelling from Ireland to France, had been introduced towards the end of January.

The Department of Transport was told today, that the rule is no longer in place, as the positivity rate among the drivers was so low.

Proof of a negative test result will still be required for drivers going from Great Britain to France, or the Netherlands.

