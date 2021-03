A Polish man's body has been found in North County Dublin.

Gardai made the discovery on Wednesday, in the bedroom of a home in the Ballastown area of Lusk.

His body was brought to Dublin City Morgue in Whitehall, where a post-mortem examination was carried out yesterday.

Post-mortem results will not be released publicly, for operational reasons.

His death is being described as unexplained.

Gardaí have set up an incident room at Balbriggan Garda station, which can be contacted on 01 802 0510.