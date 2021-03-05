K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

9 Deaths Related To Covid-19 & 522 Cases Of The Virus Notified This Evening.

: 05/03/2021 - 18:13
Author: Ciara Noble
swab_tests_many_bagged_for_processing_pixabay.jpg

9 additional deaths related to Covid-19 were notified this evening.

522 new cases of the virus were confirmed nationally, 28 of those in Co. Kildare.

The median age of those diagnosed with the virus, is 33 years.

As of 8am this morning, 426 patients were being treated in Irish hospital due to Covid-19; with 102 people in ICU.

In the 14 days, to March 4th, 454 people in Co. Kildare were diagnosed with coronavirus.

The county's incidence rate, in the 2 weeks to Thursday, is 204 cases, per 100,000 people.

The national incidence rate is 185.1.

 

Image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!