9 Deaths Related To Covid-19 & 522 Cases Of The Virus Notified This Evening.

9 additional deaths related to Covid-19 were notified this evening.

522 new cases of the virus were confirmed nationally, 28 of those in Co. Kildare.

The median age of those diagnosed with the virus, is 33 years.

As of 8am this morning, 426 patients were being treated in Irish hospital due to Covid-19; with 102 people in ICU.

In the 14 days, to March 4th, 454 people in Co. Kildare were diagnosed with coronavirus.

The county's incidence rate, in the 2 weeks to Thursday, is 204 cases, per 100,000 people.

The national incidence rate is 185.1.

Image: Pixabay