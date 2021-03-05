Elliott Suspended From Racing For 6 Months & Fined €15,000.

Gordon Elliott has had his training licence suspended for 12 months, with the last 6 suspended.

The decision was taken following today's hearing, by the Curragh based, Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board's referrals committee.

The Grand National winning trainer was also fined €15,000.

The hearing took place in the wake of a photo of Mr. Elliott sitting on a dead horse.

The committee found the trainer in breach of Rules 272(i) in that he "acted in a manner which was prejudicial to the integrity, proper conduct and good reputation".

In a statement the IHRB noted the sanctions will take effect from March 9th.

Image: IHRB/Twitter