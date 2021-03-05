Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Elliott Suspended From Racing For 6 Months & Fined €15,000.

: 05/03/2021 - 18:20
Author: Ciara Noble
ihrb_logo_via_twitter.jpg

Gordon Elliott has had his training licence suspended for 12 months, with the last 6 suspended.

The decision was taken following today's hearing, by the Curragh based, Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board's referrals committee.

The Grand National winning trainer was also fined €15,000.

The hearing took place in the wake of a photo of Mr. Elliott sitting on a dead horse.

The committee found the trainer in breach of Rules 272(i) in that he "acted in a manner which was prejudicial to the integrity, proper conduct and good reputation".

In a statement the IHRB noted the sanctions will take effect from March 9th.

 

Image: IHRB/Twitter

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!