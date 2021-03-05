Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Proposed Changes To Controversial Law Prohibiting ID Of Child Homicide Victims, Passes All Stages Of Seanad.

: 05/03/2021 - 18:25
Author: Ciara Noble
seanad_eireann1.jpg

Proposed changes to a controversial law which prohibits the identification of child homicide victims, has passed all stages of the Seanad.

The law, which was designed to protect the identities of child victims in general, resulted in grieving parents not being able to speak publicly about their loss.

In certain cases, it also had the effect of preventing the media from naming whoever was responsible for the child’s death.

The bill will now make its way to the Dáil.

Earlier this week, the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, said she expected the changes to be implemented by the end of this month.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!