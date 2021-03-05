Proposed Changes To Controversial Law Prohibiting ID Of Child Homicide Victims, Passes All Stages Of Seanad.

Proposed changes to a controversial law which prohibits the identification of child homicide victims, has passed all stages of the Seanad.

The law, which was designed to protect the identities of child victims in general, resulted in grieving parents not being able to speak publicly about their loss.

In certain cases, it also had the effect of preventing the media from naming whoever was responsible for the child’s death.

The bill will now make its way to the Dáil.

Earlier this week, the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, said she expected the changes to be implemented by the end of this month.