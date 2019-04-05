Central Bank: No-Deal Brexit Will Have Immediate Impact On Ireland's Economy.

Irish businesses, economic growth and job creation will suffer an immediate and adverse reaction if the UK crashes out of the EU without a deal.

The Central Bank is warning of 50,000 less jobs being created over the next two years if no agreement is reached on Brexit.

It says the Irish economy would only grow by 1 per cent, and sterling could fall by as much as 10 per cent.

The Central Bank's Director of Economics and Statistics, Mark Cassidy, says a no deal scenario will have a significant impact here: