The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Central Bank: No-Deal Brexit Will Have Immediate Impact On Ireland's Economy.

: 04/05/2019 - 12:49
Author: Ciara Plunkett
central_bank_logo.png

Irish businesses, economic growth and job creation will suffer an immediate and adverse reaction if the UK crashes out of the EU without a deal.

The Central Bank is warning of 50,000 less jobs being created over the next two years if no agreement is reached on Brexit.

It says the Irish economy would only grow by 1 per cent, and sterling could fall by as much as 10 per cent.

The Central Bank's Director of Economics and Statistics, Mark Cassidy, says a no deal scenario will have a significant impact here:

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!