The Taoiseach says another Brexit extension can't be a licence for more indecision.

It's after Theresa May requested a further delay of Brexit until June 30th.

But the European Council President says he'd prefer a longer extension until the end of March next year.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told Clare FM delaying everything would be better than a no deal crash out next week - but it's not ideal:



File image: Leo Varadkar/RollingNews