Travel Firm Stops Selling Royal Brunei Airlines Tickets Over Anti-Gay Laws.

: 04/05/2019 - 13:06
Author: Ciara Plunkett
brunei.jpg

A global travel firm's stopped selling Royal Brunei Airlines flights due to the country's new anti-gay laws.

STA Travel is offering refunds to customers who bought tickets with the airline but don't want to use them.

It says it supports calls for Brunei to reverse their change in law.

