Quirke's Trial Hears Of Notes Taken By Investigating Garda.

: 04/05/2019 - 15:33
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Patrick Quirke’s murder trial has heard a note reading "Mary Lowry had his head melted" was contained in the notebook of a senior investigating Garda.

Mr. Quirke from Breanshamore, Co. Tipperary denies murdering her boyfriend on a date between June 3 2011 and April 30th 2013.

Chief Superintendent Dominic Hayes returned to the witness box today.

Under cross-examination, defence barrister Lorcan Staines went through his Garda notebook page by page.

He was asked about one note that read: “Mary Lowry had his head melted” but he said he didn't know where that quote came from.

There was also a note about the last ping of Bobby Ryan’s phone.

This had been almost three hours after his girlfriend Ms. Lowry said he left her home at Fawnagown on the day he went missing – June 3rd 2011.

The jury heard the ping was close to Fawnagown, but the witness said just because a phone pings off a mast doesn’t mean the person is there.

