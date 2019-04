A change to traffic layout on the Naas to Newbridge Road comes in to effect on Monday.

Its in place between Toughers roundabout and the Pfizer roundabout.

Traffic travelling in the direction of Newbridge fwill be directed around a newly constructed roundabout via a newly constructed section of road before continuing towards the town.

These changes are necessary to facilitate the upgrade and partial realignment of the R445 at this location.